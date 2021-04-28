Indian food delivery giant Zomato files for $1.1 billion IPO

Mukesh Ambani has ambitious plans for his mobile carrier and technology juggernaut Jio Platforms. Facebook and other American companies are investing billions in his vision for India's internet.

Zomato, the Indian startup that acquired Uber's local food delivery business last year, is headed for a mega IPO.

The company on Wednesday filed for an initial public offering in Mumbai that could raise up to 82.5 billion rupees ($1.1 billion). That would be India's biggest IPO so far this year, according to Dealogic.

In a filing to India's stock market regulator, the food delivery upstart said it would issue new shares worth as much as 75 billion rupees ($1 billion). One of its shareholders, Indian tech firm Info Edge, will sell up to 7.5 billion rupees (about $100.6 million) worth of equity.

Zomato is also considering privately raising up to 15 billion rupees ($201.1 million) before it hits the market, which could reduce the amount it plans to raise publicly, it added.