Incredible new images shared by Perseverance rover after Mars landing

Ingenuity, the little helicopter tucked up under the rover, will also go through a checkup. Before the helicopter can begin its series of test flights over a 30-day period, a lot has to happen and it will take time, Hwang said.

The rover will need to drive to a location, called the helipad location, where it can drop the helicopter on the surface of Mars and roll back away from the helicopter. Perseverance will be able to watch and record images and video of these historic flights. Ingenuity also carries two cameras and will be able to share its aerial views.

Now that the rover has landed, it can switch over to the software it will need to use while driving on the Martian surface.

The images sent back by the rover will inform the science team "so that we can actually begin to really start the mission," said Hallie Gengl Abarca, the rover's imaging and data processing team lead for surface operations.

Katie Stack Morgan, deputy project scientist for the rover, has been helping to lead a team of 450 scientists around the world as they prepare to explore Jezero Crater. Now, they're ready to study these images and plot out a path for the rover to use as it navigates intriguing features of the crater.