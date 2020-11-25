In Trump and Biden, reality and fantasy collide on Thanksgiving

"I know the country's grown weary of the fight. But we need to remember, we're at war with the virus, not with one another. Not with each other," Biden said. "This is the moment where we need to steel our spines, redouble our efforts and recommit ourselves to the fight."

As he did during the campaign, Biden channeled his own grief -- at the loss of his first wife and infant daughter in 1972, and his son's death from brain cancer a little more than five years ago -- in a bid to soothe mourning Americans.

"It's really hard to care," Biden said of the breathtaking sight of an "empty chair" where a loved one once sat. "It's hard to give thanks. It's hard to even think of looking forward, and it's so hard to hope. I understand. I'll be thinking and praying for each and every one of you at this Thanksgiving."

Earlier in the day, future first lady Jill Biden was spotted dropping off bags of goods at a food bank in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where the Bidens are spending the holiday. The small gesture underscored the vast challenges facing so many, their lives financially devastated by the pandemic, who have turned to increasingly strained charitable organizations to temporarily satisfy basic needs.