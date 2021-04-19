In the race between Covid-19 vaccines and the virus, hesitancy gives dangerous variants a leg up, expert says

CDC and Food and Drug Administration officials last week recommended a pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine over six reported US cases of a "rare and severe" type of blood clot, among more than 6.8 million Americans who took the shot.

Vaccine advisers to the CDC, who previously put off a decision in order to get more information, will again meet on April 23 to take up the question of whether the J&J vaccine causes blood clots and, if so, what to do about it.

Fauci told CNN on Sunday that he expects a decision about the J&J vaccine to be made by then.

"I don't want to get ahead of the CDC and the FDA and the advisory committee, but I would imagine that what we will see is that it would come back and it would come back in some sort of either warning or restriction," Fauci said.

"I do think we will get it back in some manner or form," he added. "But what I'm sure, I hope, that we don't see anything extended beyond Friday. We need to get Friday some decision, one way or the other."

Fauci -- like other health officials -- said the pause was important so that experts can gather all the necessary data to help inform their decision.