'In The Heights': It's Lin-Manuel Miranda's turn to save the box office

Now it's time for another escapist genre, and a joyful one at that, to take a shot at getting audiences in seats.

"Musicals are part of the rich history of moviegoing," Shawn Robbins, chief analyst at Boxoffice.com, told CNN Business. "There's an emotional energy unlike any other that emerges from experiencing the best possible presentation of a film with an interactive audience, much like seeing a Broadway play itself."

The immersive big screen and blaring sound systems of movie theaters could help get people to buy a ticket rather than just stream the film on HBO Max at home. And it certainly helps that the film is from the creator of "Hamilton," one of the most popular musicals of all time. That popularity likely grew even larger thanks to a filmed version of "Hamilton" debuting on Disney+ last summer.

"Lin-Manuel Miranda's reputation here is hard to overstate," Robbins said. "Even to those who haven't seen 'Hamilton' in person, many know of its impact, and that substantially raises the profile of 'In The Heights.'"

"Why not include us?"

"In The Heights" is loaded with a diverse cast and that could also help it reach audiences who are normally underrepresented in film.