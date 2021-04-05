In Michigan's latest coronavirus surge, there's a new kind of patient

At Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, one facility of the largest health care provider in the Wolverine State, the prevalence of the B.1.1.7 variant is clear.

Dr. Justin Skrzynski is a Covid hospitalist -- a title that didn't exist a year ago -- which means he specializes in the care of Covid patients. He said they send out a small sample of some of their cases to the state for DNA analysis.

"Right now, the regular Covid test we do -- that's still just showing Covid (or) no Covid," Skrzynski said, "but we do send a lot of those out to the state and we are seeing something like 40% of our patients now (with) B.1.1.7."

Tina Catron, 44, is under Skrzynski's care at Beaumont Health's Royal Oak facility. The mother of two said she thinks her family became infected with coronavirus through her children's soccer league.

"We're not 100% sure," she said of how they all got it, "but we think from the soccer field, with the parents, even though we're all masked up. From the sidelines, everyone's yelling. And I think what happened is my husband was with my son, his soccer game. And he brought it home."

Fighting the virus on many fronts