In majority-Black Georgia county, voting in Senate runoffs is more about fight to vote than right to vote

As part of the consent decree, the BOER agreed to "not engage in discriminatory challenges to voters' eligibility," and to adhere to certain procedures in such challenges, according to court documents. It also restored certain voters to its rolls and agreed not to take action on other voters restored to the rolls for at least two federal election cycles.

The decree also outlined the appointment of an examiner, "who will review the BOER's actions regarding list maintenance and voter challenges based on residency" and make recommendations on how to comply with state law and the consent decree, a court order says.

"If the BOER disagrees with or does not follow the recommendations any party may bring that issue to the Court's attention," the decree says.

Atlanta attorney R. Gary Spencer was named examiner in June 2018. His term will run to December 2021. The consent decree will not expire until early 2023.

Butler considers the consent decree a victory preserving the legacy of Black empowerment in Hancock County, but it did not come without some casualties, she said.

"It had a chilling effect on voters," she said. "A lot of folks decided voting wasn't worth it."