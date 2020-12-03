In Georgia, some Trump supporters turn to Parler, a platform for a parallel universe

But while many Trump supporters I have spoken to have dabbled in alternative social media platforms, almost none of them had totally ditched services like Facebook and Twitter.

Some say they don't want to cede the space to the "other side," some want to be able to see what the other side is saying and to argue with them. And some know that, despite a surge in popularity for apps like Parler, it could fizzle out and die — they don't want to waste time building a network on an alternative app that might fail. (There's also the technical side. Like any new service, Parler's design isn't as slick and its load-time isn't as quick as the likes of Facebook.)

But the notion that people are trying out other platforms because they believe their conversations are being stifled on Facebook and Twitter might help explain Big Tech's historical reluctance to crack down on misinformation.