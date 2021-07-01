In Biden's visit to Surfside, a faint ray of hope

We didn't need any more reminders that the US is in dire need of major investment. Americans can see it in the bone rattling roads they travel every day, and they've been watching it in the news. When a bridge collapsed in Washington last month, we found out it had been rated in "poor condition." A bridge that collapsed earlier in Miami had been "screaming that there was something definitely wrong." A meaningful upgrading of infrastructure is one of those things only government can do, and if it doesn't the price is paid by everyone, from businesses trying to get their products to market, to individuals walking on a crumbling pedestrian bridge or living in a condo tower supported by corroding metal.