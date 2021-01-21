In Biden's Oval Office, Cesar Chavez takes his place among America's heroes

The foundation runs a series of radio networks, airing in English and Spanish. Information from medical experts and local leaders on how to combat the Covid-19 pandemic and register for vaccines are a regular feature, as well as the importance of the Black Lives Matter movement.

"We made it a point to ensure that our listeners understood that the plight of African Americans is the plight of the Latino community," Chavez told CNN. "While we may come from different backgrounds, we share the same plight and we share the same dreams."

Chavez noted the toxicity of the prior administration toward Latinos and immigrants, saying, "The last four years you've heard so many derogatory things about our community, you would believe we all got here yesterday and that we're here doing things we shouldn't be doing."

He highlighted the community's long-standing patriotism, answering calls to service and working jobs that often go unfilled by other Americans. "Many times, we're treated as second class citizens," he added, "so what we do is remind people of the contributions and the importance that our community and immigrants bring to improve this society."