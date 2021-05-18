In Arizona, Border Patrol encounters new tactics in migrants' bid to cross into US

These are not families or unaccompanied children. The Border Patrol says that 85% of the migrants they encounter are single adults, some of whom have criminal records.

One of the biggest challenges for the Border Patrol on this part of the border is that migrants coming here don't want to be caught. They're not giving themselves up to get into the legal system in the US. They're trying to cross on their own and avoid the Border Patrol at all costs. So, when they're spotted, they don't give themselves up. They run, making the job of Border Patrol agents that much tougher.

Why are they coming now? Many believe that US law and Border Patrol operations changed with the new administration. And smugglers are taking advantage of that perception, lying to migrants about how they will be received at the border.

"We interview almost everyone that we arrest," Dikman said. "What we've found is some of them do have a perception that there's been a change in immigration laws -- a perception that there's a gap in enforcement on the US border. But that's their perception. We're still out there every day doing our job."

"The laws for immigration have not changed, so our job has not changed," Jesus Vasavilbaso, Border Patrol Agent, Tucson Sector, told me. "We're still enforcing the same laws we have been enforcing for many years."