In an Iranian intensive care unit, doctors grapple with Covid-19 and US sanctions

The tube in his nose is a little worn, in keeping with so much of the equipment in the ward: painstakingly tended, but unmistakably the tools of a country cut off from the flourish in medicine, racing around the globe in the pandemic. The ICU is not sealed off from the rest of the ward.

Days here vary, said the doctors. Two dead is a good day, four average, and the worst they've had killed nine. Iran has passed two grim milestones in the last week: 50,000 dead on Saturday and a million recorded cases last week since the pandemic began. Numbers that tell part of a story, limited in its scope by the tests Iran is able to muster daily, thought to number about 60,000.

Yet even as their knowledge of home-generated solutions grow, this November was the cruelest month, with an official death toll of 10,000. The hospital's dean, Reza Jalali Khoshnoud, blames the third spike, as Iranians now call it, on the need to keep the damaged economy afloat. "People had to go to work", he said. "The risky businesses were allowed (to stay open), then after a few months we got a spike. The climax has been in the past month."

The toll has been heaviest, month in, month out, on the staff. An estimated 300 medical workers have died nationwide since the pandemic began, Khoshnoud said. And those who survive carry the burden of what they've seen.