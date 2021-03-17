In about an hour, 8 people were killed at 3 Atlanta-area spas. One person is in custody

Authorities in the area, known as Atlanta's Zone 2, said they are increasing patrols around similar businesses, and FBI spokesperson Kevin Rowson said the agency is assisting with the investigations.

The suspect

Around 8:30 p.m., the highway patrol about 150 miles south of the city was alerted that a suspect in the Cherokee County shooting was heading its way, Sheriff Frank Reynolds said in a video on the Crisp County Sheriff's Department Facebook page.

After the suspect's vehicle was spotted, a chase ensued on Interstate 75 and a state trooper performed a maneuver that sent the SUV out of control.

"The suspect was taken into custody without incident ... and transported to the Crisp County jail," the official said.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office identified him as Robert Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock.

Police believe Long is also responsible for the shootings in Atlanta, the Atlanta Police Department said in a news release.