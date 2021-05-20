In a reversal, the LA County Sheriff's Office will release the names of deputies involved in shootings within 30 days

In a reversal, the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said Wednesday it will release within 30 days of an incident the names of deputies who shoot a suspect.

In the past, the department concealed deputies' names sometimes for months while the District Attorney's office completed its investigation.

"We're not going to interfere with investigations, but our standard is going to be 30 days and those [names] are going to be posted online," Sheriff Alex Villanueva said.

Police departments and communities have been debating transparency and accountability in officer-involved shootings after a year of national protests over incidents of police killings of Black Americans.

The new policy comes a day after the Los Angeles Board of Supervisors approved a motion to draft an ordinance that requires the names of the deputies to be published within two days of a shooting. It also calls on the county's counsel or inspector general to disclose the names, instead of relying on the sheriff's department to do so.