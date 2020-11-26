In a 5-4 ruling, Supreme Court sides with religious groups in a dispute over Covid-19 restrictions in New York

6 opinions in the late-night ruling

In all, the late-night ruling consisted of six different opinions.

Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote his own concurrence -- joined by no other justice -- to explain his vote.

He said that other businesses such as bicycle repair shops, did not have similar restrictions.

"So, at least according to the Governor, it may be unsafe to go to church, but it is always fine to pick up another bottle of wine" or "shop for a new bike," Gorsuch wrote.

He was critical of the reasoning of a decision penned by Roberts in May rejecting a request from a church in California to block limitations on the number of people who could attend religious services during the pandemic.

Gorsuch said the Court precedent Roberts cited in that decision "hardly supports cutting the Constitution loose during a pandemic."

For his part, Roberts said he was in dissent because while "it may well be that such restrictions violate the Free Exercise Clause," Cuomo had revised the restrictions after the religious organizations had filed their challenge.