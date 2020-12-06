'Immunity passports' are already here. But they come with warnings

Thorolfur says Icelanders who have beat the virus are also exempt from the nationwide mask mandate with a letter from their doctor -- though he says most people wear them anyways because of social stigma. He's never heard of anyone intentionally getting infected, especially with a vaccine coming soon.

"That is possible. But on the other hand, I think it's also unfair to people who have had the infection. Why should they not be allowed to travel freely?" he said. "I think it's a question of justice, basically. If you have the medical condition that you are not spreading or having the virus, you're not a risk to the environment, then you should be sort of recognized for that."

Covid spike risk

Iceland is also in talks with the other Nordic countries -- Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway -- so that people with that exemption can travel freely without restrictions. Though Thorolfur says the talks haven't gone far -- and he doesn't expect any other countries to follow Iceland's lead.

Thorolfur was unaware of Hungary's policy.

The central European country has had virtually nothing to say about the success or failure of its unique exemption, what science it's based on, and how it weighed the pros and cons.