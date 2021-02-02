If your loved one is hesitant to get the Covid-19 vaccine, share this

You may experience some "intense but brief" symptoms like fatigue, nausea and a low fever after you're vaccinated, she said. Those are often synonymous with Covid-19, but these vaccine-induced side effects should subside within 24 to 48 hours, she said.

It's also possible you could suffer no side effects, Karron said, or they could be as mild as a headache and a sore arm. In any case, you won't get Covid-19 from getting vaccinated.

If they say:

"The vaccine could alter my DNA."

You can say: The Covid-19 vaccines do not alter or interact with your DNA.

The mRNA never enters a cell's nucleus, which houses DNA, Karron said. It does its work in the cytoplasm, the fluid within a cell.

The mRNA doesn't stick around in the body, either. It dissolves once it's sent a message to cells and exits your body, Schaffner said.

If they say:

"The vaccine could give my child autism or a birth defect."