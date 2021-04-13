'If you have the talent, you will be given the opportunity,' says Grand National winner Rachael Blackmore

After her historic victory in becoming the first female jockey to win the Grand National, Irish rider Rachael Blackmore allowed herself a treat.

"I had some leftover cake from last night," she tells CNN Sport's Amanda Davies. "And it was in the colors, green and gold, so very special for me, obviously.

"Not really the breakfast of an athlete that you'd expect, but today was a special occasion."

After a whirlwind few days, the 31-year-old from County Tipperary, Ireland, admits her achievement is yet to fully sink in. The Grand National is regarded as the most grueling and spectacular steeplechase in the world.

While media attention has focused on the sporting milestone her success represents, the first woman to have won the Grand National says that wasn't on her mind as she crossed the finishing line.

"You're just the winning jockey and you're just ecstatic," she says. "I'm under no illusions that it is [a milestone] when you're the first person to do anything, it's going to be a talking point.