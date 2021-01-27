If Republicans don't denounce Marjorie Taylor Greene's extremism, they'll own it

What "conversation," short of "please pack up your belongings and never return to the Capitol," could possibly be appropriate? McCarthy's lame response suggests two things: either he and the caucus are OK with calls for the execution of political opponents, or they are too craven to denounce them.

The latter seems likely, given how similarly McCarthy's Republican counterparts in the Senate are approaching the impeachment of former President Donald Trump. Senators have privately expressed "disdain" about Trump's conduct both in undermining the result of the 2020 election and in the run-up to the deadly January 6 riot at the US Capitol that put all of their lives in danger. Still, it is widely reported that they are concerned about how a vote to convict Trump might lead to a political backlash.

If unrefuted revelations of online behavior calling for murder are not enough for a member of Congress to be asked to resign immediately, what is? Likewise, if using the power of the presidency to subvert and obstruct the certification of election results, and -- if that weren't enough -- to whip up a mob that attacked the seat of American democracy, leading to a police officer's death, isn't disqualifying from future office, nothing is.

There is a minority of the Republican party that is willing to vote its conscience and defy the party's base. However, it is clear that The Party of Lincoln has now become The Party of QAnon. We can thank Republican leaders, and their terror at the response from the mob -- and the former president -- for getting us to this point.