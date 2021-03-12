ICE asks for agency volunteers to assist at the US-Mexico border amid surge of migrant children

Immigration and Customs Enforcement asked for volunteers from the agency to support the federal government's efforts along the US-Mexico border as the Biden administration continues to grapple with an influx of migrants at the southwest border.

Volunteers were requested to help Customs and Border Protection with security for migrant families and unaccompanied children, according to a Homeland Security official.

The deployments could begin as soon as this weekend at locations along the southwest border, most likely Texas, the official said.

The request for support, first reported by The Washington Post, comes as the administration scrambles to move unaccompanied migrant children out of US Border Patrol custody as quickly as possible. Children who are apprehended by Border Patrol are required to be transferred to Department of Health and Human Services custody within 72 hours.