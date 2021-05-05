'I wish I had a concrete answer.' Oregon confronts perplexing vaccine hesitancy as Covid-19 cases rise

"What I can't do is bring back someone's life lost to this virus," Brown, a Democrat, told reporters as coronavirus cases rose by more than 50% statewide in two weeks. "That's why, as hard as this is, we must act immediately. This is truly a race between the variants and the vaccines."

Hospitalizations have nearly doubled in the last week, according to Brown. The portion of hospitalized cases in the 18 to 34 age range has increased by almost 50%. The temporary tightening of restrictions could prevent as many as 450 hospitalizations over the next three weeks, she said.

Still, in places like Umatilla County, residents appear to be bucking vaccinations efforts.

"We unfortunately, right now, we have more vaccine than we can find folks to give it to," Fiumara said.

At a pair of recent vaccination events, Fiumara said, only about 500 of the more than 1,600 available doses were administered.

"We just did not get that many people to show up," he said. "And we're hearing that from our partners in the community as well."

Surveys show persistent resistance to vaccine in rural America