I was fortunate to get my vaccination, but the hurdles are too great for many other Deaf people

When I received an email saying I was eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine -- containing a link to register for an appointment -- I was elated. Eager to protect my family, myself and my community, I signed up and drove to my designated location, a megasite run by the National Guard. As I approached the building entrance and saw a cluster of masked Guardsmen separating people into different lines, shouting instructions that I could not hear or see. I began to feel panicky.

As a Deaf person, even before the pandemic, I was used to facing challenges while navigating medical settings -- the US health care system is notoriously inaccessible, and it can be difficult to procure a qualified sign language interpreter, especially on short notice. I often end up relying on lipreading, a tenuous method at best, but the need for masks has since virtually eliminated that option. Back at the megasite, I quickly typed out a note on my phone with my name and appointment time and held it up to one of the Guardsmen.