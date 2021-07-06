'I want to be alive': Former Afghan interpreter fights to stay in US

Not long after Niazy started working as an interpreter for US forces in March 2007, his family began facing threats from the Taliban in his home province of Uruzgan, according to his asylum application. The Taliban began sending letters to his family in which they promised to "punish" him if he didn't stop working for US troops, whom they labeled "infidels."

When Niazy continued working as an interpreter, the Taliban killed his uncle, he said, sending the family a letter claiming responsibility for the death, according to handwritten letters provided and translated by Niazy and his lawyer. His family relocated to Kabul, and Niazy quit his job in 2009 and took up a different job for an Afghan construction company that partnered with NATO and US forces.

According to his asylum application, he was approached by anti-government forces while driving on October 11, 2009, who shot at his car dozens of times as he tried to get away. A bullet struck Niazy's arm, but he managed to escape.

The following year, he was targeted by Taliban forces with a rocket-propelled grenade while he and some co-workers were traveling in a passenger bus. The perpetrators missed the bus, but the bus driver lost control of the vehicle and flipped as they tried to escape. Niazy's leg was crushed in the accident, according to his application.