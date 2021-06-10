My friends, I have seen the face of terror. It has beady red eyes, antennae and translucent wings.

Inhale, exhale.

Earlier this week, I survived a vicious cicada attack. It is a gift that I am still here to be able to talk about it.

OK, fine. It wasn't as much "vicious attack" as "being indoors and finding a live cicada on my clothing." Potato, po-TAH-to.

How it transpired: I was at CNN's Washington, DC, bureau, about to join Wolf Blitzer's "The Situation Room," looked down and there it was, stuck to my pant leg. I did not react like my colleague Manu Raju in a video that has now gone viral, because, well, a cicada on your pants isn't as bad as one climbing on the back of your neck (I like the ring of that and feel like I need to coin it as a catchphrase). But, still, it's jarring.