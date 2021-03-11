'I need you:' Biden asks Americans to do their part to help country emerge from Covid crisis

Biden vowed to do his part as President to restore confidence in government, acknowledging that faith in federal institutions had been shattered by the previous administration's disastrous response to the pandemic. As part of his effort to ease the nation back toward normal life, Biden announced that he was directing all states, tribes and territories to make all adults 18 and older eligible to be vaccinated by May 1 , stating his administration would build out the infrastructure of clinics, vaccine doses and medical staff to make that prospect real. But he also asked the American people to do their part.

"I will not relent until we beat this virus. But I need you, the American people. I need you, I need every American, to do their part," Biden said. "I need you to get vaccinated when it's your turn and when you can find an opportunity. And to help your family, your friends, your neighbors get vaccinated as well. Because here's the point, if we do all this, if we do our part, if we do this together -- by July the Fourth, there's a good chance you, your family and friends will be able to get together in your backyard or your neighborhood and have a cookout and a barbecue and celebrate Independence Day. ... After this long hard year, that will make this Independence Day something truly special."