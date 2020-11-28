I had a homecoming to be thankful for. Now I'm fighting for others to have the same

While the purpose of our work was to do something good with our lives and add value to the community, it also contributed to Gov. Gavin Newsom deciding that I would be released from prison. I'd applied for relief along with many other people who dared to hope, but when the coronavirus crippled the world, I was unsure if my plea for mercy would ever be answered.

Then, on March 27, 2020, the warden who commended my work at the prison informed me that Gov. Newsom ordered my homecoming within six days! This news was remarkable considering that gubernatorial commutations typically only allow people to be considered for parole, a six-month process in itself.

While I will be the first to admit that this was a dream come true, I also felt a deep fear of returning to a society from which I was 20 years removed. How had things changed? Where would I live? What would I do for work? Those were just a few of the questions that swirled through my mind as I laid awake on the bunk during the nights leading up to my parole.