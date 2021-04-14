'I felt like I was dying,' a mom says after watching her children cross the border alone

She says she left El Salvador to save her sons

It's been more than a month since her family fled El Salvador, where she says her oldest son was beaten up when he refused to join a gang and sell drugs.

"We couldn't stay there because of the maras," she says, using a Spanish term commonly used to describe transnational gangs.

What's more, she says, the boys' father left when they were little, and she'd long struggled to make ends meet. Most recently she worked selling vegetables at a market.

"I was earning $5 a day, and that was just enough to pay for food," she says. "I never even had enough to get them a pair of shoes."

Heading to the United States seemed like the best way to save her sons. They made the long journey together. The mother says she never imagined they'd end up apart.

Why her oldest son decided they had to split up

But at the border, she says US authorities sent a clear message when her family tried to cross.

"They said that because of Covid, nobody is allowed in," she says. "I begged them to help me because we can't go back to El Salvador."