'I couldn't save either one of them.' ICU nurse loses husband and mom to Covid-19

"As we go down, we're trying to push the other one back up to take a breath," she said. "It didn't have to be this way.... Our family didn't have to be gutted."

Her son Brayden, an attorney, lamented that he couldn't be there to support his mother when he also became infected.

"It's kind of like we're broken, but we're continuing to break," he said. "And at that time when I got that positive result that, that took away her support system. They were both in the hospital, and I couldn't come hug my mom because I couldn't get her sick."

Jennings and her son remembered Dennis as strong and "full of life." Before becoming ill, dad had beaten his son in a pushup contest.

But, months after warning her husband about the deadly virus, Jennings now watched him lying on his stomach in a hospital bed. Moments after he died, she bathed him and cut his hair.

"And then I left him," she said. "There's nothing else. I couldn't save either one of them. If people don't wear masks, they don't want to wear a mask... This got brought into our home. My mom never left the house. My husband was so careful. Stop being selfish. Stop being selfish. That's all."