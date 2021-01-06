I can't believe what I'm watching

The man -- I will not even write his name -- sought this. The man who demanded this very reaction when he refused to accept the election results and commit to a peaceful transition of power, egging on the crowd he'd urged to descend on the Capitol on Wednesday to overturn the election. The man who tweeted a far-too-late message to his followers to "stay peaceful," only AFTER they'd breached the Capitol building and flew past security to flood the halls in protest, sending lawmakers fleeing with gas masks and go-bags, causing the vice president to be evacuated from the building and prompting an armed standoff at the gates.

But this is exactly what the man wanted in the end: chaos, disruption, nihilism. This ugly, un-American, lawless, seditionist act of petulance and violence is his final outgoing message to America: "Go ahead, burn it down. See if I care."

He doesn't. He never did. And he's convinced millions of Americans that this sick version of "patriotism," which exists only to avenge his irrational grievances, is moral and just and in fact "good" for the country.

None of this is good for the country. Tearing down democracy, taking America to the brink of anarchy, attempting a bloodless coup on the Capitol is a new nadir, a pathetic and disturbing decrescendo to a horrible era of self-destruction.

Whatever happens today, I know I'll never forget these horrifying images and the overwhelming feeling of despair that accompanied them. It's a very sad day for America -- one that I deeply hope doesn't end in tragedy. Though, perhaps, it already has.