Hunting for 'Disease X'

They are still worried that the female patient may be showing symptoms of an Ebola-like illness that is not, in fact, Ebola. It may be a new virus, it may also be one of the many diseases that afflict people here that are already known to science -- but none of the tests done here have explained her high fever and diarrhea.

"We get cases which look very much like Ebola, but then when we do the tests, they are negative," said the head of medical services in Ingende, Dr. Christian Bompalanga.

"We have to carry out additional examinations in order to see what is really going on ... at the moment there are a couple of suspected cases over there," he added, pointing to the isolation ward where the young woman and her kids are being treated. And weeks later there remains no clear diagnosis for her illness.

Once a new virus begins circulating among humans, the consequences of a brief encounter at the edge of a forest or at a wet market could be devastating. Covid-19 has shown that. Ebola has proved it. And in most of the scientific publications there is an assumption that there will be more contagions coming as humans continue to destroy wilderness habitats. It's not an "IF" it's a "WHEN".

The solution is clear. Protect the forests to protect humanity -- because Mother Nature has deadly weapons in her armory.

CNN's Ingrid Formanek and Ivana Kottasová contributed to this report. Thanks to Dr. Meris Matondo and Dr. Richard Ekila from INRB, the Congo's National Institute of Biomedical Research, for their guidance during the reporting of this story.