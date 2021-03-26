Hundreds of US families have been trying for a year to adopt children from China. They're still waiting

Over the last year, Asian Americans have been the targets of verbal and physical assaults. Many Asian groups have blamed the climate of hate and fear on the rhetoric of former President Donald Trump, who referred to Covid-19 as the "China virus" or "kung flu."

Between March and December 2020, 2,808 complaints were reported to Stop AAPI Hate. The nonprofit organization, which tracks racist encounters reported by Asian Americans, says some 9% of those incidents involved physical assaults and 71% included verbal harassment.

"We're a transracial family," Stephen Welch said. "And so figuring out what that looks like and how to help our daughters grow up in a society where right now there is antagonism and microaggressions and things that I might not have previously been aware of, the situation forces kind of a new way of looking at the world."

"We really want this to be an ongoing effort because it's not just that we are bringing children from China into our home, but we're committed to being in a Chinese American family," Aimee Welch said.