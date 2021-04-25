Hundreds of Joshes battle it out with pool noodles to defend their name

Hundreds of people named Josh from around the United States have fought over their shared name with pool noodles in a Nebraska field. Sure, that sounds a little weird, but it's been a weird 12 months.

The battle has been brewing since April 2020, arguably the peak of US boredom.

It started as a joke, when a man named Josh Swain in Arizona made a group chat of all the Josh Swains he could find on Facebook, challenging them to a fight on April 24, 2021 to keep the name.

"For a long time I've gone on Twitter and Instagram and I've tried to get the handle of just 'Josh Swain' and it's always been taken," Swain told CNN affiliate KLKN. "One day I was like, 'Alright, we can fix this.'"

While the original challenge was posed to people named Josh Swain, the invitation was eventually extended to anyone with the first name Josh. Swain set Lincoln as the place because of its central location in the US.