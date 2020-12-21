Hundreds of Floridians line up for free groceries as growing demand, decreasing supply pinches food banks

Some of them waited in line at the Boynton Beach Mall parking lot. But with their pride and dignity drained from losing jobs, few of them wanted to share their personal stories of struggle. Many of the ones willing to talk said they were not there to pick up food for themselves.

Larry Battisti, 76, said he was picking up food for three members of his church who are either unemployed, working part time or too concerned about Covid-19 to leave their homes.

"I take the time to do it because I love the people that I do it for," Battisti said.

Julie and Leonard Thompson, a retired couple wearing Spiderman face masks, got in line at 4:30 a.m. and will take the groceries to seven neighbors and friends who are elderly, bedridden or moms with young children.

"Even if we don't have much, we can still share with them," Julie said.

The Thompsons don't do it for the praise. One of their neighbors, Ibis Torres, a medically disabled woman in her 50s, can't communicate with them because she only speaks Spanish. But she was all smiles and said "thank you" when they delivered chicken, juice and protein shakes to her door.

As they walked away, Torres described her neighbors as practically angels dropping help from heaven.