Humanity is waging a 'suicidal' war on nature, UN chief warns

Carbon dioxide levels are at record highs and still rising, despite Covid-19 lockdowns temporarily reducing emissions, the UN chief said. Methane and nitrous oxide levels are also soaring above pre-industrial levels. And climate policies around the world "have yet to rise to the challenge," Guterres said.

The fallout already seen from humankind's "assault on our planet" is impeding UN efforts to end poverty, ensure food security and limit instability and displacement, he said, with the impacts falling most heavily on the world's most vulnerable populations. But, he added, all is not lost.

"Let's be clear: human activities are at the root of our descent toward chaos. But that means human action can help solve it," he said. "Making peace with nature is the defining task of the 21st century. It must be the top, top priority for everyone, everywhere."

As nations seek to recover from the damage caused by the pandemic, it is time to "flick the green switch" and transform the world economy into a sustainable one driven by renewable energy, Guterres said, for the sake of future generations who will be paying for it.

"Covid recovery and our planet's repair can be two sides of the same coin," he said.

Carbon neutrality