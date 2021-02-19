How White nationalists evade the law and continue profiting off hate

Although DLive initially allowed far-right figures -- including Ray -- it has purged several amid scrutiny in the wake of the deadly riot at the Capitol on January 6.

That day, Anthime "Tim" Gionet, better known as "Baked Alaska," used the service to live-stream his role in the incursion. In the video, he curses out a law-enforcement officer, sits on a couch and puts his feet on a table, and can be heard saying, "1776, baby," according to an FBI affidavit. Gionet was suspended from the site, as was Nick Fuentes -- part of a White nationalist group of young radicals called the Groypers -- who was also at the January 6 rally, though he says he did not enter the Capitol. Both had already been permanently jettisoned by YouTube and other social media outlets, though Fuentes remains on Twitter.

"DLive was appalled that a number of rioters in the U.S. Capitol attack abused the platform to live stream their actions," and when its moderators become aware of the live streams, they shut them down, the company said in a statement to CNN. "All payments to those involved in the attack have been frozen."