How voters rank Trump a historically bad president

(Gallup's five-tier system is outstanding, above average, average, below average and poor.)

Americans are usually fairly resistant to giving such a low rating as they have assigned to Trump. No other president hit even 20% for the lowest rating. The average percentage for the lowest rating (either poor or one of the worst) had been 14% before Trump.

Some of what's happening here is polarization. Americans are increasingly likely to feel either strongly positive or negative about politicians with little in-between room.

The 22% who rank Trump as one of the best ever is the highest percentage in the top category for any president at the end of their time in office.

Even so, the negative beliefs about Trump's presidency are greater than you'd expect based on polarization alone.

The percentage who rank Trump in the top category is only 13 points above the historical norm, while the percentage who rank him in the lowest is 28 points higher than the historical norm.

Only 17% told Marist College pollsters that Barack Obama would be remembered as one of the worst ever presidents.