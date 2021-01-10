How vaccinated grandparents should approach visiting loved ones now -- advice from Dr. Wen

Second, the vaccine has not yet been shown to reduce transmission of the virus. We don't know if people who are vaccinated could still be carriers of the virus, even if they don't get sick. That means you could be protected yourself if you get exposed to someone with coronavirus, but you could still be a carrier of the virus. When you get together with your loved ones, you could spread it to those who aren't vaccinated.

If your grandkids live in the area, you could definitely safely see them outside, 6 feet apart. If you want to see them indoors, there is going to be some level of risk. That risk will be much lower than if you were not vaccinated, but the risk is still going to be there to you. And you could still be a risk to the unvaccinated members of your family, as you could be an asymptomatic carrier who transmits to them.

If you really want to spend time with the grandkids indoors, the safest way to do this is still for everyone to quarantine for at least 10 days and lower their risk during these 10 days. Quarantining for seven days and a negative test is an option too, but everyone also has to do the quarantine — a negative test alone is not enough.

CNN: What's the point of the vaccine if I still have to quarantine before seeing people?