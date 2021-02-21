How United Airlines passengers reacted when the plane's engine exploded midair

"We saw it go over, we heard the big explosion, we looked up, there was black smoke in the sky," Cain told CNN.

"Debris started raining down, which you know, sort of looked like it was floating down and not very heavy, but actually now looking at it, it's giant metal pieces all over the place," he said.

"I was surprised that the plane sort of continued on uninterrupted, without really altering its trajectory or doing anything," he said. "It just kind of kept going the way it was going as if nothing happened."

Cain said he and his children took shelter at a gazebo near the playground and watched the debris come down about two or three blocks away.

One Broomfield homeowner told KCNC that he was making sandwiches for his daughters when debris from the plane smashed through his roof.

Another man, Mark Moskovics, told KCNC he heard a loud boom and looked outside to see a large piece of debris fall from the sky in the street.