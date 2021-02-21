How United Airlines passengers reacted when the plane's engine exploded midair

"There was a big boom and the kind of sound you don't want to hear when you're on the airplane," Loock, who was flying with his wife, said in a phone call. "And I instantly put my shade up, and I was pretty frightened to see that the, the engine on my side was missing."

"We were just glad we weren't over the ocean, because that's where we were heading," he said.

Loock said he could sense the fear on the plane, but everyone was "very calm."

"A lot of people couldn't see the engine on that side, right, so I was a little more freaked out because I could see it, and I knew that was not right," he said.

Nate Fisher heard the sound, too. "I thought lightning struck the plane at first," he told CNN affiliate KCNC.

When Bob Brown heard the explosion, he looked out his window, saw the damage to the engine and took out his phone to film it.

"We looked at each other, my wife and I, held hands, and just wished our kids that we'd see them again," he told KCNC.