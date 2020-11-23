How Trump's fundraising could benefit his post-White House political life

Does Trump have to spend the money in the leadership PAC on election challenges?

No. The rules on spending by leadership PACs also are far more relaxed than those for campaign committees and do not restrict politicians from using donors' funds for personal expenses -- a use forbidden in a presidential campaign account.

It's one reason campaign-finance experts say donors should be leery of what they view as a Trump campaign bait-and-switch tactic: soliciting funds for legal challenges and instead first routing the money to his leadership PAC.

"The typical donor doesn't read the legal fine print," Paul Ryan, vice president of vice president of policy and litigation at Common Cause, told CNN.

Ryan said few restrictions apply on the PAC's spending. Should they choose to do so, Trump and his family members could draw salaries from Save America funds or direct its donors' money to his businesses by hosting PAC events at a Trump-owned properties.

"This money could easily -- and legally -- end up in his own pocket in the coming years," Ryan said. And even after the long-shot legal challenges to the 2020 election end, Trump "could tease a 2024 run for years and continue milking his supporters for contributions to this slush fund," he added.