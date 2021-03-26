How Trump's election fraud lie turned into law in Georgia

This is how lies turn into laws that make it harder for people to vote.

Republicans didn't like the election results in 2020, so in Georgia they've changed the rules to try to keep it from happening again. It's the first presidential battleground to change voting laws since the election but it's unlikely to be the last, with Arizona and others already considering their own restrictions.

When the pandemic scrambled restrictions on when and where Americans could vote and a race-baiting President helped spark a massive uptick in turnout, Republicans lost two Senate seats in what had long been a GOP stronghold and voters handed the state's electoral votes to President Joe Biden.