How Trump won the economic message battle

President Donald Trump has always liked to talk about how strong the economy was under his watch.

Although judging a president's economic performance can be difficult because there's only so much he can control, Americans at large, and voters specifically, seemed to agree with Trump.

If the economy were the only thing that mattered, he probably would have won reelection.

Consider the latest poll from Quinnipiac University. When voters were asked whether Trump's policies helped, hurt or made no difference to the state of the economy, 50% said they helped. That's the strongest reading Trump got during his entire presidency from Quinnipiac. Only 30% said his policies hurt.

Voters don't expect that type of record from Trump's successor, President-elect Joe Biden. Just 39% say Biden's economic policies will help the country, while 38% say they'll hurt.

Based solely on what the voters are saying, the economy isn't what cost Trump a second term. It's almost what got him a second term during a pandemic for which Trump's performance was panned by the voters.