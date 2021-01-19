How Trump will hand off the 'nuclear football' to Biden

Handing off the 'football'

Contrary to popular belief, the nuclear football does not contain a button or codes that can automatically launch a nuclear weapon but instead has the equipment and authorities that Trump would use to order a strike.

"There are at least three to four identical 'footballs': one follows the president, one follows the vice president, and one traditionally is set aside for the designated survivor at events like inaugurations and State of the Union addresses," according to Schwartz..

"On January 20, [the extra footballs] will be out of town somewhere with their designees, leaving just [Vice President Mike] Pence's briefcase unless the White House Military Office has prepared (or already has on hand) another backup for Biden," he told CNN.

Additionally, the President is required to carry a plastic card known as the "biscuit" with them at all times. The biscuit contains alphanumeric codes that are used to positively identify the president, who maintains the sole, legal authority to authorize a nuclear launch.

The reason is explicitly laid out in the Constitution, which gives Trump complete authority over the US nuclear arsenal up to the very second Biden is sworn in at noon on Wednesday.