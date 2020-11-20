How Trump sabotaged his own chances for a second term

Much as he demands we see him as a man with an uncanny knack for winning, Donald Trump is ending his presidency by proving that his big talent may be his extraordinary ability to defeat himself. In fact, it seems that he only feels successful when he goes his own way, even if the path takes him over a cliff.

Exhibit 1A in the case for Trump's irrational self-destructive impulse is the way he urged his supporters to challenge the Covid-19 pandemic and go vote for him in person on Election Day. According to Georgia's Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, this strategy backfired as more than 24,000 Republicans who participated in the state primaries did not vote at all on November 3. Trump's margin of defeat in the state was about 13,000.

"In effect, what you're doing is you are suppressing your own voters," Raffensperger told Bloomberg. "I have no control over what campaigns do, and if they do ill-advised actions that suppress their own vote, what can I do?"