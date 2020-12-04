How Trump raised massive amounts of money after the election and other takeaways from campaign filings

That's more than twice the $86 million that Trump took in and the $88 million President Barack Obama reported raising in the post-election reports they filed after their winning campaigns in 2016 and 2012, according to statistics from the non-partisan Campaign Finance Institute.

"If you looked at these numbers after the fact -- not knowing who had won or lost -- you'd think Trump had won," said Brendan Glavin, a senior data analyst with the Institute.

As CNN has reported, Trump has already teased another run in 2024. At a recent Christmas gathering, he talked to attendees about spending another four years in the White House, whether that starts in January 2021 or 2025.

Despite a losing streak at the courts, Trump has refused to concede that he has lost to Biden.

Thursday's filings also show that roughly $873,000 from five committees affiliated with Trump went to Trump properties and businesses since October 15, including for lodging at the President's hotels and renting space at Trump Tower.

Donald Trump, Jr., the President's son, also received about $1,550 from Trump Victory for travel reimbursements.