How Trump allies stoked the flames ahead of Capitol riot

"We are going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women," he added, "and we are probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them because you will never take back our country with weakness."

Soon after, a mob of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol, killing a police officer and assaulting others before charging inside -- some carrying weapons and zip-tie handcuffs.

"What we have is influential, powerful people influencing the President and pushing out messages that are radicalizing large chunks of the population," said Heidi Beirich, chief strategy officer for the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism, a nonprofit organization that monitors extremism around the world. "It's very dangerous."

To be sure, as a rule most speech that doesn't convey a direct threat or incite "imminent lawless action" is protected under the First Amendment.

But experts told CNN they believe Trump and his most visible allies bear a great deal of responsibility for stoking the flames that led to the January 6 uprising.