How to watch Electoral College vote coverage

The Electoral College meets Monday to cast votes for president and vice president, completing another key part of the election process that will eventually make Joe Biden the commander-in-chief next year.

This year's process has gained special attention in light of longshot efforts by President Donald Trump to overturn the election results in several key states.

CNN will be airing voting in all 50 states and the District of Columbia on Monday, giving an inside look at how this critical part of America's democracy works.

Here's how to watch CNN's special coverage:

Where to watch the votes: