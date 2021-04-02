How to stop a killing like that of George Floyd from ever happening again

For most people, the reasons underlying an officer's duty to intervene when a peer engages in wrongdoing seem obvious: protecting lives, serving justice and holding police accountable. And officers agree. A 2017 survey found that 84% of police officers believe they should intercede when witnessing a colleague use excessive force.

But changing a deep-rooted culture to make sure that happens is a formidable task.

Officers are loyal to their peers. They depend on their partners in life-or-death circumstances, making it difficult to oppose them. Some may fear that intervening will provoke retaliation or render them outcasts, scuttling their careers. Others may rationalize that bad actions are justified because they serve the greater good. And, though it's hard to challenge a superior in any workplace, the rigid hierarchy of police agencies makes calling out the boss even tougher.