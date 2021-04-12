How the US hit its vaccine stride

That difference can impact how states may view vaccination success.

For example, a CNN analysis determined that New York and North Dakota will be the first to vaccinate all willing adults, but this is for very different reasons.

New York has one of the fastest rollouts in the country, vaccinating almost 1% of its population per day, but it needs to move that fast since demand is high. At least 85% of adults in the state say they've been vaccinated or plan to.

North Dakota is vaccinating more slowly, but it has a higher rate of vaccine hesitancy. Around 68% of adults in that state say they've been vaccinated or plan to, meaning the end goal is going to be lower.

Go big or go home

In the beginning, healthcare workers and long-term care residents were the priority, a strategy Hannan agrees with, but she also said this caused things to move more slowly at first because that strategy was more methodical.

"In a lot of respects, it was slower than we thought. It was slower than anybody wanted. Obviously, we're in a pandemic. But I do think we did very well. And we certainly learned from our mistakes."