How the Justice Department swept up records of two congressional Democrats and Trump's lawyer

"These are gross abuses of the independence of the Justice Department, and we don't know how far they run. And our new Attorney General has to find out," Schiff said on CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday.

It's unclear what, if anything, the investigators did to alert supervisors after the names of lawmakers were turned over in the records obtained through the subpoena. DOJ officials say it's possible the current procedures were technically followed despite claims by senior former officials to not know about the moves. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco is now conducting a review of those procedures.

The DOJ records request came amid a broad Justice Department leak hunt that focused on numerous stories related to the Trump-Russia investigation, including the disclosure that Carter Page, a former Trump campaign adviser, had been the subject of a secret surveillance order from the FISA court, according to two sources familiar with the matter. The probes scrutinized a large number of people in the government who may have had knowledge of classified information that ended up in news stories, including Democratic and Republican congressional staffers.